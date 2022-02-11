Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.770-$1.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE REXR traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.83. 90,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,136. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 143.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

