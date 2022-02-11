Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.560-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-$3.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.280 EPS.

NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $28.80. 11,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.33. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REYN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

