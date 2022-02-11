Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.560-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-$3.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.280 EPS.

Shares of REYN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.79. 10,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,539. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.60%.

REYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

