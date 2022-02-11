Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,200 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($70.32) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($56.80) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($74.37) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($56.80) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($70.86) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,138.33 ($69.48).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,810.03 ($78.57) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($58.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,137.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,106.84. The company has a market capitalization of £94.09 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($73.00), for a total value of £269.90 ($364.98).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

