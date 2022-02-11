Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Trading 3.4% Higher

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. 94,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 131,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Rio2 from C$0.93 to C$1.63 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Rio2 alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 25.87 and a quick ratio of 25.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$152.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33.

Rio2 Limited operates as a precious metals company in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile; and seven prospects in the north of Chile. Rio2 Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.