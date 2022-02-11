RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at TD Securities

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RIOCF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

Shares of RIOCF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.37. 24,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,205. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

