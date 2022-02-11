RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at TD Securities

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RIOCF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

Shares of RIOCF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.37. 24,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,205. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

