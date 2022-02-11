RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT Raised to C$27.00 at TD Securities

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on REI.UN. lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.28.

Shares of REI.UN stock traded up C$0.39 on Friday, reaching C$23.76. 1,196,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,390. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$17.77 and a 52 week high of C$24.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion and a PE ratio of 16.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.38.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

