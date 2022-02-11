Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Purchases 50,000 Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,412,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,423,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,965,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $$9.72 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 55,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,630. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.33.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

