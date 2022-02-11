Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,080,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,330 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $14,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQI. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQI stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,045. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

