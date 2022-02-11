RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

