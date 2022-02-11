Robert W. Baird Cuts Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$50.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

GOOS opened at $28.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Canada Goose by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Canada Goose by 38.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

