Rock Springs Capital Management LP Acquires 14,040 Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 1.57% of Prometheus Biosciences worth $14,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RXDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

NASDAQ:RXDX traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,573. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.39. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $41.19.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,696.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prometheus Biosciences Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

