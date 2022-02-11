Rock Springs Capital Management LP Acquires 65,000 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 1.63% of Health Catalyst worth $42,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 6,457 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $248,142.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,006.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,167,825. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.77. 524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,941. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average of $45.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.95 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCAT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.73.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

