Rock Springs Capital Management LP Buys 40,100 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 568,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $12,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 16.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $513,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 195.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $175,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $70,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $657,519 in the last quarter. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.84. 1,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,004. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKRO. boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

