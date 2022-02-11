Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has $113.58 Million Stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,750 shares during the quarter. Zai Lab makes up 2.4% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 1.13% of Zai Lab worth $113,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 3.6% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 13.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 7.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 3.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Shares of ZLAB stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.75. 1,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,012. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $185.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.61.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Wirth acquired 4,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.04.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.