Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has $28.49 Million Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,020,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,084 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $28,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,822,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,814,000 after acquiring an additional 820,618 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 156,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,181,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,206,000 after acquiring an additional 64,216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,183. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $340.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.49.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 348,653.50%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 1,136,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $5,022,724.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $28,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,250 shares of company stock worth $77,439 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.65.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

