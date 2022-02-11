Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has $62.54 Million Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,429 shares during the period. Mirati Therapeutics accounts for about 1.3% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $62,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on MRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.09.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $46,899.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $171,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607 over the last 90 days. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.20. 1,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,887. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.32 and its 200 day moving average is $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.42. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.55 and a 1 year high of $212.74.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

