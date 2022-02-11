Rock Springs Capital Management LP Raises Position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 1.53% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDNY. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $17,452,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 75.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,883,000 after buying an additional 1,063,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 254.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 675,206 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $4,892,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 27.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,492,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after buying an additional 322,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director Davis Jerel sold 1,000,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 600,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KDNY traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,062. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.02.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,190.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KDNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

