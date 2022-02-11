Rock Springs Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $18,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $875,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 23,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $935,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,784. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSH traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $19.19. 28,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,995,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.14. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSH. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.