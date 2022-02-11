Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 739 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 23.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $58.62 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALK. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

