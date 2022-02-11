Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 7,152 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 18.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 373,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 66.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. 20.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.