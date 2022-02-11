Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,378,000 after buying an additional 890,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,869,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $434,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,959 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,625 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 148.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXTA. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.18.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.97. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

