Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,066 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,550,000 after acquiring an additional 758,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,456,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 244,461 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,737,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,336,000 after purchasing an additional 347,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,318,000 after purchasing an additional 696,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,079,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,405,000 after purchasing an additional 104,560 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE stock opened at $107.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.75. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

