Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 236 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TransUnion by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,719 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TransUnion by 2.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,557,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,383,000 after acquiring an additional 203,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TransUnion by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,414,000 after acquiring an additional 368,192 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 6.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,723,000 after acquiring an additional 230,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in TransUnion by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,547,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,568,000 after acquiring an additional 111,864 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRU. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.73.

In other news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRU opened at $103.90 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.11 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.45.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

