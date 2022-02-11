Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 971 Shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 867,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 124,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,089 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of MRCC opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Monroe Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

