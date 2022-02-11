Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,052,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 968,564 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $49,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

RCI opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.46%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

