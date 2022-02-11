Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Sugar in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$243.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$230.50 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

TSE RSI opened at C$5.95 on Thursday. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of C$5.15 and a 12-month high of C$6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$616.94 million and a PE ratio of 13.46.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total value of C$211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,106 shares in the company, valued at C$369,080.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.45%.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

