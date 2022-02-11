Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 216.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,270 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Root were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Root by 160.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after buying an additional 3,499,493 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Root in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Root in the third quarter valued at $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Root by 18.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Root in the third quarter valued at $4,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

ROOT opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. Root, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $21.51.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $93.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Root in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Root from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Root has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.91.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

