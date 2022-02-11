Rotork (LON:ROR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $311.60

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 311.60 ($4.21) and last traded at GBX 318 ($4.30), with a volume of 262581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 332.60 ($4.50).

Several research firms have commented on ROR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.34) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.73) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.19) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.48) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rotork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 405.30 ($5.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of £2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 30.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 348.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 348.66.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

