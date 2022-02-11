Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 208,182 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,488,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,182 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $617,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.76. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $79.37 and a 52-week high of $83.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

