Royal Bank of Canada Has $446.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,540,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,635 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.55% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $446,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $288.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.98. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

