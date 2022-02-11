Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,067,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,449,031 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AT&T were worth $650,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 26.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its position in shares of AT&T by 58.2% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $173.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

