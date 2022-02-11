Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$148.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$145.08.

RY opened at C$145.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$138.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$132.79. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$105.10 and a one year high of C$149.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$207.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.17.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$12.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8975801 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

In other news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total transaction of C$57,139.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$187,825.55. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total value of C$576,483.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$830,435.74. Insiders sold a total of 9,803 shares of company stock worth $1,334,423 in the last ninety days.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

