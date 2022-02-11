RTW Investments LP Acquires 325,730 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 67.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 809,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,730 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 203,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:PMVP traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.89. 6,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,495. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PMVP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP).

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.