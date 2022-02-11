RTW Investments LP Purchases 800,000 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,795,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Avidity Biosciences comprises 1.8% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 0.10% of Avidity Biosciences worth $118,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,198. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.76. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $29.59.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

