RTW Investments LP Purchases New Position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,396,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,374,000. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 2.72% of Jounce Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 21.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 8,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $54,676.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $35,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,494 shares of company stock worth $402,616. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNCE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.17. 6,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.