RTW Investments LP Sells 2,362,800 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

RTW Investments LP cut its holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,074,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,362,800 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned 3.53% of Agenus worth $47,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Agenus by 22.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 25,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,291 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Agenus by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 47,685 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Agenus by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Agenus by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGEN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.55. 31,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,650. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $654.92 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agenus Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $252.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGEN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

