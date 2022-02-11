Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 129.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAFE. Mizuho cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.51.

Get Safehold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.63. Safehold has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39 and a beta of -0.27.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 1,490 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.58 per share, for a total transaction of $91,754.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 200,379 shares of company stock worth $14,088,183. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,399,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,429,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,163,000 after purchasing an additional 151,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 21.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 195,805 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 35.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 234,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.