Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 129.85% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAFE. Mizuho cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.51.
Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.63. Safehold has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39 and a beta of -0.27.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,399,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,429,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,163,000 after purchasing an additional 151,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 21.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 195,805 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 35.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 234,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.
Safehold Company Profile
Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.
