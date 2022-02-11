Saia (SAIA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/3/2022 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $336.00 to $367.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $400.00 to $380.00.

2/3/2022 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $400.00 to $380.00.

2/3/2022 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $363.00 to $377.00.

1/25/2022 – Saia is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Saia was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $363.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $380.00 to $390.00.

12/30/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $330.00 to $350.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SAIA stock traded down $14.63 on Friday, hitting $265.52. 8,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.41 and a 200 day moving average of $281.86. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

