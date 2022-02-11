SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €145.00 Price Target at UBS Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €145.00 ($166.67) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($159.77) price objective on SAP in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a €160.00 ($183.91) price objective on SAP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($172.41) price objective on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($166.67) price objective on SAP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($155.17) price objective on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €139.36 ($160.18).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €109.30 ($125.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €119.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €121.82. SAP has a 1-year low of €100.46 ($115.47) and a 1-year high of €129.74 ($149.13). The company has a market cap of $128.93 billion and a PE ratio of 24.51.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

