Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Shares Gap Up to $7.02

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.02, but opened at $7.43. Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 2,064 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STRC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 51.07, a current ratio of 51.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,180,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,566,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,050,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

