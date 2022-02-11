Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 91.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 163,720 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $101.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

