SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by GEM Realty Capital

GEM Realty Capital trimmed its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications makes up 3.3% of GEM Realty Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. GEM Realty Capital’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,723 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,127,000 after purchasing an additional 369,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,649,000 after purchasing an additional 59,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,401,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,590,000 after purchasing an additional 187,519 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,126,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,081,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $3.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $314.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,025. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 120.94 and a beta of 0.31.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

