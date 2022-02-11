ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $864.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ScanSource updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $31.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79.
In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SCSC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.
