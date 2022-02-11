ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $864.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ScanSource updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $31.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ScanSource by 72.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 58.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 34,622 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCSC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

