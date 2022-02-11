ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

Get ScanSource alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

ScanSource stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $812.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $864.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.55 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $353,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 68.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ScanSource during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ScanSource (SCSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.