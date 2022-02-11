Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 5,353 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 171,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,054,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after buying an additional 27,463 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $19.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 270.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. StockNews.com raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

