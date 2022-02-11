Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 139,261 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 87.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 139,261 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,001 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $279,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,486 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,391,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $270,560,000 after purchasing an additional 567,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,105,219 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $186,257,000 after purchasing an additional 336,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,551,147 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $239,800,000 after purchasing an additional 369,034 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.