Scott Sheldon Sells 11,000 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Scott Sheldon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $1,882,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Scott Sheldon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Scott Sheldon sold 576 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $100,391.04.
Shares of ALGT stock opened at $179.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $271.29.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.45.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
