Scott Sheldon Sells 11,000 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Scott Sheldon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $1,882,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Sheldon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Scott Sheldon sold 576 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $100,391.04.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $179.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.45.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.