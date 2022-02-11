SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Lowered to $218.00 at Barclays

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $427.00 to $218.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEA from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a hold rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $316.33.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $164.66 on Monday. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $119.41 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SEA will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

