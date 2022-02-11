SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.13

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.27. SeaChange International shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 2,191,717 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SEAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 115,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 34,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 5,134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 767,272 shares in the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

